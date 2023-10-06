Secondary grade teacher's strike withdrawn after getting assurance from the TN govt

CHENNAI: The secondary grade teachers withdrew their indefinite hunger strike on Friday after the Tamil Nadu government assured them to look into their issues within three months.

More than 5,000 secondary grade teachers were demanding the DMK government for "equal pay for equal work' and launched an indefinite hunger strike at DPI campus in Chennai till their demands were met.

Though the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi truce talks with the protesters a couple of days ago, the agitating teachers announced that they would continue their stir since similar assurance was given several times by the state government and it was not fulfilled.

Accordingly, the teachers have boycotted several training sessions since Wednesday. However, Seniority Teachers Association's spokesperson T Elangovan told DT Next that "we held another round of talks with the School Education Department secretary today and during the discussion, the authorities have assured us that our issues will be solved within three months. Therefore, we are withdrawing the protest temporarily".

He also said that the teachers would resume their respective works from Friday itself.