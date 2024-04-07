Second training sessions conducted for election duty officials in the Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted the second training session connected to the upcoming Lok Sabha election in three constituencies of Chennai district on Sunday. It was held in 16 assembly constituencies at educational institutions for over 19,000 staff drafted for the election duty. Additionally, the local body carried out election awareness campaigns across the city, especially in high-rise buildings and slum areas, for 100 percent voting turnout.

The preliminary training for the booth officials was held on March 24 at 16 centres, and supplementary training was conducted recently for those who were absent. Following that, second-phase training classes were conducted for the staff drafted for election duty today at corporation schools in the city. The district election officer and corporation commissioner, J. Radhakrishnan, inspected the training courses, instructed the officials issued by the Election Commission of India, and noted an official release from the Ripon building.

On Sunday, as part of the election awareness campaign for 100 percent voting turnout for the Lok Sabha election, The city corporation organised a marathon in Anna Nagar, and the commissioner distributed medals and certificates to the participants of the Neighbourhood Run awareness programme.

"We have planned to carry out a focus campaign in 558 high-rise buildings and over 200 slum areas where they would not know about SVEEP activity and polling booths in the city. Also, a campaign was conducted near the IPL venue, residents welfare associations, and public gatherings to ensure 100 percent voting in Chennai district this year," said Radhakrishnan.