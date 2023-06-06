Second phase of Perungalathur flyover complete; to open for public soon

CHENNAI: The second phase works of Perungalathur flyover attached to the "Oval Roundana" has been completed and it would be open for traffic by the end of June.



This flyover will connect Srinivasanagar, New Perungalathur to the highways. This will reduce traffic congestion in the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highways.



The oval roundana work has been going on in a snail-paced manner for 23 years owing to different reasons such as land acquisition, forest department clearance, change in governments and Covid.



Begun with a budget with of Rs 86 crore in the year 2000 by the Railway Department and Highways Department, this project faced several bottlenecks throughout the years.



There has been lax in land acquisition by the Revenue Department. The project took off in 2018 with an adjusted amount of Rs 236 crore. However, citing low compensations private land patta holders refused to cede their lands to the government. Coming as a double-whammy, the pandemic struck in 2020 imposing further delay.



Change in ruling dispensation in 2021, another Rs 50 crore was added to the project value capped at Rs 286 crore. Land acquisition is still posing a delay to the project which is complete only in parts.



It is worth noting that a portion of the flyover connecting Vandalur to Peerkankaranai lake en route Tambaram and Chengalpattu has been completed and was opened for traffic from September 2022.

