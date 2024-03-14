Second-phase CMRL works: Traffic diversions at Whites road for one year

CHENNAI: Owing to the second-phase Metro rail works aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Chennai, traffic diversions have been announced to motorists commuting in and around Whites road in Anna Salai.

The traffic diversions introduced today will be in force for an year.

Accordingly, vehicles won't be allowed to ply in the Pattulos road - Whites road junction and Whites road - Thiru Vi Ka junction.

Motorists bound for Anna Salai from Royapettah clock tower should take a turn from Pattulos road - Whites road junction.

Similarly, vehicles from Anna Salai are not allowed to take a right turn from Smith road - Whites road junction.