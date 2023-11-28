Seasons Of Love depicts different phases of love

CHENNAI: Dr Mohan Kumar, originally from Chennai but settled in the United Kingdom for more than three decades, developed a passion for reading at the age of three. The geographical difference did not stop his love for Tamil language and culture. While he has authored medical books, the creative works - stories, poems and essays - were only published online. “My friends encouraged me to publish a book,” he says.



The result is Seasons Of Love, a collection of his favourite poems that he wrote over the past 12 years. “The book revolves around relationships, love, and different stages associated with them, like separation, longing, attraction, etc. I have connected these with the seasons,” Mohan Kumar explains to DT Next. He wished the book to be visually appealing and collaborated with Emily Peet for illustrations.

When asked about his favourite from the book, he says excitedly, “Unread, which voices the state of someone feeling like a book, having stories to share but waiting on the shelf for somebody to pick and read.”

When people ask about his journey from a doctor to a writer, Mohan Kumar corrects, “I have loved reading and writing since my childhood. So, I am a writer who decided to become a doctor.”

A deputy dean and lecturer, Mohan Kumar is gearing up for the release of the Tamil version of Seasons Of Love by the end of the year. Among his other plans is to get in touch with various musicians to convert some of the poems into songs.