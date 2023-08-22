Search for trio that chased cops who came to address distress call in Mangadu

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police have launched a search for three youths who chased away a police constable with weapons when the policeman came to attend a distress call near Mangadu on Monday.

The three youths were allegedly under the influence of ganja and were creating a ruckus and assaulting public in Kaatupakkam area near Mangadu.

Public alerted the police control room after which a constable who was on patrol duty nearby went to attend the distress call.

A CCTV footage shows the constable carrying a lathi running away from the three youths who were chasing him.

Subsequently, a team from Avadi City Police have launched a search for the three youths.