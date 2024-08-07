SDSC, Prathyusha College organise National Space Day

CHENNAI: The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in collaboration with Prathyusha Engineering College hosted the National Space Day (NSD) function. The event saw participation of over 3,000 students from more than 200 institutions across country.

The celebrations took place at various venues withine Prathyusha Engineering College campus, featuring over 25 engaging events. These included science projects, project demonstrations, moon phases models, missile prototypes, and space quizzes, showcasing remarkable talent and innovative spirit of young minds.

Dr J Radhakrishnan, additional CS, A Rajarajan, Director, SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, G Ramesh Babu, Dy Director, SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, Prathyusha College Chairman, P Raja Rao, vice chairman P Charan Teja, CEO, P Prathyusha.

Dr Radhakrishnan underscored the importance of space exploration and its impact on technological advancements and daily life. Rajarajan, Director, SDSC SHAR elaborated on promotions and expertise of Space programs around 78 locations and in Prathyusha Engineering College hosting the programme.