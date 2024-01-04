Sculptor intricately combines art and craft using metal

CHENNAI: A sculptor specialising in copper metal repousse reliefs, metal sculptures and acrylic paintings, Chennai-based Hemalatha Senathipathi is not only a jack of these trades but a master of all. Her journey into the world of metal artwork started by taking inspiration from her father, Senathipathi who has more than six decades of experience in the field. She is now a senior artiste at Cholamandal Artists’ Village.

“During my childhood, I observed how my father handled metal. I started using scrap metal and made my first artwork, a pendant. This became a routine and I started doing big works. When I was 18, I chose this field as I wanted to do something different and challenging,” starts Hemalatha. She also adds that people did metal sculptures in the 70s and 80s mainly to sell them and use that money to buy canvas for painting.

Vinayagar in copper metal relief art work

She preferred to sculpt copper metal repousse reliefs as it is hard and laborious. Having more than 30 years of experience in the field, Hemalatha is the recipient of the Tamil Nadu State Award in 1991 and 2019 for her copper metal sculptures. “That was a boost for me. It encouraged me to delve deep into the art,” says the 54-year-old.



Hemalatha’s themes revolve around Indian traditions and culture. “I take inspiration from mythological characters, elements related to nature and tribal series for copper metal sculptures, and depict human love and affection on canvas. I try to depict the things I cannot carve in sculptures in paintings,” explains the self-taught sculptor, who shaped her skills with her father’s guidance.

Hemalatha feels that not many people are choosing this field owing to its difficulty. “Though it is strenuous, I took up this medium as a challenge. To date, I have used only traditional tools. I feel that the present generation chooses easy paths. Still, there are many traditional artisans, who have chosen this arduous path to grow and expand the field,” she remarks. She also believes that even though the world is equipped with technology, there is still value for these kinds of conventional arts.

Acrylic painting of a couple

Hemalatha has participated in more than 100 group shows and six solo shows. Her upcoming exhibition, titled Contemporary Sculptures, Metal Reliefs and Paintings, will display 56 of her works. “I have worked for 4-5 months for this exhibition and 70% of the arts exhibited here are exclusively created for this show,” she says. “With more such opportunities, I wish to learn more and experiment with Indian folk arts,” she adds.



Hemalatha Senathipathi’s exhibition, titled Contemporary Sculptures, Metal Reliefs and Paintings, is open to the public from January 5 to 26 at The Theosophical Society, Adyar. For details, contact 9941142952.