Scrap dealer held for extortion attempt at construction firm

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man, a scrap dealer was arrested by the Avadi City police on Monday for allegedly attempting to extort money from the staff of a construction company.



The arrested person, R Ranjith Kumar of Poonamallee is also the district secretary of a fringe outfit - Tamizhaga Munnetra Padai.

Police said that Ranjith Kumar's modus operandi involves using threats and force to buy scrap items at cheaper rates from Industries around Poonamallee and selling them at higher prizes.

On June 6, Staff of VGN Infra, a construction firm were at their godown in Kolappancheri, loading scrap construction materials in a truck when a group came there claiming to be sent by Ranjith.

They threatened the staff with weapons and insisted that the scrap items be sold to them at a lesser price. When the staff told the group that it can't be done as the payments were already made, Ranjith's gang insisted that the building company shell out Rs 5 lakh to them and held the staff hostage.

The gang left the godown only the next day, leaving threats after which VGN Infra's supervisor, N S Balaji filed a police complaint.

After investigations, Ranjith's role behind the threats and extortion attempt was confirmed after which a special team arrested him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.