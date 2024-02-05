Scolded by parents, teen dies by suicide

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old died by suicide at his home in Kodambakkam on Saturday allegedly after his parents chided him for playing PUBG video game often.

The deceased was identified as R Praveen.

He was a first-year student at a private college and was also working part time working as a delivery executive.

Since he was addicted to video games his parents had scolded him about it.

On Saturday, they allegedly took away his phone which upset him. When his mother left home to a nearby shop, Praveen had killed self, police said.