Schools to function on four Saturdays to make up for rain holidays

CHENNAI: To compensate for the working days lost during the torrential rains caused by Cyclone Michaung, schools in Chennai would function on four Saturdays.

In his announcement, Chennai district's Chief Educational Officer S Mars informed that January 6 & 20, and February 3 & 17 would be working days for government and private schools in the City.

He said this would enable the completion of syllabus and prepare students for the annual examination.