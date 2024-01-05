Begin typing your search...
Schools to function on four Saturdays to make up for rain holidays
In his announcement, Chennai district's Chief Educational Officer S Mars informed that January 6 & 20, and February 3 & 17 would be working days for government and private schools in the City.
CHENNAI: To compensate for the working days lost during the torrential rains caused by Cyclone Michaung, schools in Chennai would function on four Saturdays.
In his announcement, Chennai district's Chief Educational Officer S Mars informed that January 6 & 20, and February 3 & 17 would be working days for government and private schools in the City.
He said this would enable the completion of syllabus and prepare students for the annual examination.
Next Story