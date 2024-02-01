Schoolboys duel over video game ends in fight between families

CHENNAI: A quarrel between two schoolboys over one of them allegedly stealing the ID of another to log in to a video game became a full-fledged fight between the families of the two boys in Pulianthope police limits.

Police sources said that both the families have filed a complaint and they are investigating.

One of the boys, Malik (name changed) a class 11 student at a private school in Pulianthope had told his parents about one of his friends, Akram (name changed) a class 9 student at another school allegedly stealing the log in credentials of “free fire” game.

Since the Malik was dejected over this, the boy’s parents went to Akram’s house to sort out the issue on Monday. However, the issue soon escalated as parents of Akram too joined and a verbal duel ensued between the two families. Soon, the verbal duel intensified and both families exchanged blows. Neighbours pacified the families and separated them.

Malik’s parents were treated for their injuries at a government hospital after which they approached the Pulianthope police seeking action.