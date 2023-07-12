Schoolboy electrocuted after touching electric lamp post near Minjur

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy was electrocuted near Minjur on Tuesday evening after he allegedly came in contact with a lamp post near his house.

The deceased was identified as Rupesh of Perumal Koil street. He was a class 10 student at a government Adi Dravida school, police said.

On Wednesday evening, Rupesh was playing with his friends outside his house when he was seen running close to an electric lamp post. In a matter of seconds, Rupesh let out a scream and was thrown to the ground after which the neighbours rushed to his aid

He was taken to a government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Upon information, Minjur police recovered his body and sent it for postmortem.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that an electric leak due to a faulty wiring could have led to the electrocution.

After the news spread, a crowd gathered at the scene and staged a protest demanding action against the authorities for not rectifying the faulty lamp posts in the region despite repeated complaints. The crowd dispersed after revenue officials and police personnel pacified the public promising action.