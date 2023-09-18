Schoolboy drowns in pit while plucking flowers for festival

CHENNAI: An 11-year-old boy drowned in stagnated water in a pit on railway land near Tambaram Sanatorium Railway Station on Saturday. The boy had gone to pluck flowers from milkweed plants for Vinayagar chaturthi.

The deceased, identified as K Vishwa of Sathya street in Tambaram Sanatorium, was studying in class V at a government school in the neighbourhood. Vishwa’s father Karthik is a casual labourer.

On Saturday evening, Vishwa and his friends gathered and went to gather flowers from milkweed plants for Vinayagar chaturthi. When the boys were at the job, Vishwa fell into a pit filled with stagnated water. One of his friends who noticed this raised an alarm and rushed to call for help. Soon, elders from the neighbourhood reached the place along with personnel from police and fire department.

Vishwa was fished out of the pit and moved to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead. Chitlapakkam police moved the young boy’s body to Chromepet government hospital for autopsy.

Police said that the land is owned by railways and is currently rented on lease to a private school. A cases has been registered and further investigations are on.