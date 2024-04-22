School teacher robbed off goldchain in Avadi

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for miscreants who robbed a gold chain from a school teacher returning home after poll duty near Avadi on Friday night.

The victim was identified as G Deepa Lakshmi, 46, a resident of Melapedu near Thiruninravur. She is working as a teacher at a government school in Periyapalayam, Tiruvallur district.

On Friday, she was posted for poll duty at a government school in Puzhal. After the polling ended, her husband, Gnanavel had come to the polling station to pick his wife up to return home when the incident happened.

The couple was riding along the Chennai-Tiruvallur High (CTH) road when a biker duo trailed them. When there were less vehicles on the stretch, the bikers snatched the gold chain from the pillion rider and fled the scene.

Gnanavel lost control of the bike in the incident, but the couple escaped without any injuries. Police sources said that the stolen gold chain was about six sovereigns.