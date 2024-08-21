School students hurl stones at electric train in Tambaram; arrested

CHENNAI: School students pelted stones on an electric train near Tambaram railway station, on Wednesday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The electric train from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu Junction via the Tambaram route departed Chennai Beach at 12:40 PM and arrived at the 4th platform of the Tambaram railway station at 1:30 PM.

When the train was leaving the station at 1:33 PM, some school students pelted stones at the motorman's cabin.

Following this, the motorman of the electric train halted the train and informed the railway control room.

By the time the Tambaram Railway Police arrived at the spot, the students ran and boarded the back coaches of the same electric train. They were apprehended and taken to the police station.

This incident led to a 15-minute delay in trains between Tambaram and Chengalpattu.

Meanwhile, the railway police have called for the parents of the school students. They would be released only after their parents gave apology letters, the cops said.