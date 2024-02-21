School principal booked for sexually harassing teacher

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old school principal has been booked by the city police for allegedly sexually harassing a teacher in his school. The victim, police said, has been working in the school for the last four months.

On February, 10, when the victim was in a room, the principal, Britto allegedly touched her inappropriately after which the teacher, a 25-year-old woman managed to relieve herself from the place and went home. When she returned to school a couple of days later, the principal resorted to verbal abuse and insulted her among other staff.



The teacher shared about her ordeal at her workplace to her family members after which they filed a complaint with the Thirumangalam AWPS (All Women Police Station).



After investigations, Police booked the principal under sections including 354 (A) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) IPC, and section 4 (Penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Of Harassment Of Women Act (TNPHW) Act. He is yet to be arrested.

