School kids visit Coast Guard ships

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the Maritime Armed Force of the Union, will be celebrating its 48th Raising Day on February 1.

The ICG was established by the Coast Guard Act, 1978, on February 1, 1977. This day is celebrated to highlight the great achievements and commemorate 47 years of glorious service to the nation.

As a part of a series of activities to commemorate the Raising Day, school children visited the coast guard ships docked in Chennai on January 19 and 20.

Organised by the Coast Guard Region (East), the purpose of the visit was to provide exposure to students on the ICG’s role and motivate them to join the Armed Forces.

A total of 1,782 students along with 60 teaching staff from 13 government schools and 2 private schools in Chennai visited ships, Shaurya and Sujay. They were taken around the ships and told about various aspects of the vessels.