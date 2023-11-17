School boy injured after falling down from the MTC bus

CHENNAI: A school boy who fell on the road from the MTC bus in Kundrathur lost both his legs on Friday as the bus ran over him.



On Friday evening the students from the Kundrathur government boys school boarded the crowded MTC bus which came from Kolenchery.

Police said when the bus was nearing Theradi one of the students who was standing on the footboard lost his grip and fell on the road and the rear wheels of the bus ran over him. On the impact, the boy lost both his legs and was lying in a pool of blood. His friends who were travelling along with him escaped from the spot and soon the onlookers informed the ambulance and he was rushed to the Stanley Medical College and hospital and was admitted in the ICU. The Kundrathur police who visited the spot have registered a case.