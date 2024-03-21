School boy dies in blast during chemical experiment at home in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident in the city, a 17-year-old Class XII student, Aditya Pranav, died in a blast while experimenting with chemicals at home on Thursday.

The incident took place in Rajamangalam and Pranav, a science student from Velammal School in Mogappair, was alone at home when the incident happened.

Aditya Pranav

Hariharan, father of the boy, was away at his shop when the blast happened.

Police said a loud noise alerted neighbours to the accident, leading them to rush to Pranav's house.

Police said that the boy suffered severe burn injuries.

The roof of the house was also damaged in the blast.

Police indicated that Pranav, with interest in science, conducts experiments at home and also at his school and could have ordered chemicals online for his experiments.

Blast at home

Following the loss of his mother to COVID-19 in the year 2020, Pranav lived with his father.

The Rajamangalam police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

A team of forensic experts have collected the chemical samples from the accident spot for chemical analysis.