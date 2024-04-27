Scamsters using AI technology to clone voices and deceive public, warns Tamil Nadu Police

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police have warned public to be wary of scamsters who are now employing voice cloning using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to mimic voices in urgent phone calls and deceive victims into transferring money.

The scammers get the voice sample of the person they are impersonating from their social media posts/videos or by just talking to the person through phone in the guise of a wrong call.

After getting the voice sample, they use AI to clone the voice and then call people from their contact list claiming to be in urgent need of financial assistance due to a fabricated emergency or threat.

"The scammer uses various tactics to evoke a sense of urgency and emotional distress in the victim. They may employ sobbing or pleading tones, claiming to be in dire situations that require immediate help, " an official release stated.

They often suggest using fast and convenient payment methods like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to expedite the transaction.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Cyber Crime Wing, Sanjay Kumar has appealed to people to be wary of such calls and urged them to always verify the identity of the person calling, especially if they request urgent financial assistance.

"Ask probing questions or contact the supposed caller through a known, verified number to confirm their identity before taking any action. Stay informed about common scams, including voice cloning fraud, and learn to recognize the warning signs. Be wary of unexpected requests for money, especially if they involve urgent situations or emotional manipulation, " he said.

Tamil Nadu Police appealed to public to remain cautious when receiving unsolicited phone calls or messages, especially if they involve requests for personal or financial information.

"Trust your instincts and don't hesitate to verify the legitimacy of the communication. ReportingIf you suspect that you have been a victim of similar fraudulent activity or have come across any suspicious activity, pleasereport the incident by dialing Cyber Crime Tollfree Helpline No1930 or register a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in," the release stated.