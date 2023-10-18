Scalene Livprotec ties up with Murugappa Water Tech

CHENNAI: Murugappa Water Technology and Solutions (MWTS), a pioneer in innovative water management, has joined forces with Scalene Livprotec, a leading name in sustainable water solutions to redefine the wastewater industry.

Together, they unveiled Aquatron - a groundbreaking wastewater treatment technology poised to revolutionize the water and wastewater industry. Aquatron treats wastewater using the various principles of physics and brings it up to drinking water standards.

There are no biological or chemical processes involved.

Aquatron was unveiled at the IFAT exhibition, a leading trade fair for water, sewage, solid waste, and recycling, in Mumbai, today. MWTS is part of the Rs 742 billion ($8.8 billion) Murugappa Group.