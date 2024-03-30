SBS Raman’s play on birth of Bangladesh premiers in Chennai

CHENNAI: Say ‘Operation Vijay 1971’ and you will engage many in debates and discussions, on the Indo-Pak war of 1971, India’s winning exploits, the birth of Bangladesh and the influx of refugees, as intensely as the Gen Z holds forth on﻿ CSK’s Mustafizur Rahman’s exploits on the pitch this IPL. Scripted by director SBS Raman, son of the legendary Veenai S Balachander, the play, Operation Vijay 1971, The Birth of Bangladesh (in English), premiers this Sunday. We caught up with Raman, a lawyer by profession, a passionate golfer by choice and a committed stage director in his own right, showcasing important subjects in a nuanced manner.

Q: War is not an easy subject to portray in films and even more so in theatre. How are you approaching the subject?

A: It is a challenge. Still, I hope to bring you all the sound, fury and action of an actual battlefield – on stage - to an audience seated (even if on the edges of their seats) in the comfort of an air-conditioned auditorium. Of course, it cannot be all action, so my son Surya Raman and I wrote a scrupulously researched original script weaving in different emotions. The art of story telling on stage is to evoke the desired emotion without the hand of the puppeteer being obviously seen.

Q: We all grew up mesmerized by RS Manohar’s spectacular mythological, historical plays. I don’t recall anything of this vast canvas in English theatre. Why are you opting to say the story in English? From Bharati Yaar (on Mahakavi) to Kumin Chirippu (On idol theft) to Operation Vijay 1971, you are tackling different genres. Why?

A: ‘Bharathi Yaar?’ my Tamil bio-drama that premiered in 2017, after fifty shows plus, is still doing the rounds to house-full sabhas after three foreign tours with a trip to the USA and Canada in the pipeline. ‘Kumin Chirippu – Siva’s Smile’ in Tamil premiered in May 2023 has already had six outings in Chennai alone. I have, as a youngster, been mesmerized by RS Manohar’s mythological spectaculars. I have acted in but never directed an English play before. For this project, I thought the story being told in English would reach a larger audience. My creative efforts have a strong underlying theme of respect for and devotion to our motherland, its culture and heritage. This was a natural extension in that direction. The duration of the play is 80 minutes sans intermission.

Q: Service personnel always maintain they are one nation. However, what is Tamil Nadu Servicemens’ role in the 1971 war?

A: North of the Vindhya’s ‘Madrasi’ is uttered with a certain amount of supercilious derision. In actual fact, the Madras Regiment is the oldest infantry regiment of the Indian Army originating in 1750’s. Several Battalions of the Madras Regiment were part of the Indo-Pak War 1971 on various fronts where they served with distinction and were awarded theatre and battle honours. Armed personnel from Tamil Nadu were also in other Regiments where they served with distinction. Their war-cry of ‘Veer Madrassi, Adi kollu, Adi kollu, Adi kollu!’ will send a shiver down the bravest spine. The protagonist of our play is a Chennai based veteran of the 1971 War (who lives in Adyar) who served with distinction in the 1971 War. Hopefully he will be with us at the premiere. I will not say much more to keep the suspense alive.

Images from the play’s rehearsal

Q: The Hindi play on same subject was staged last year. When did you start on your story? How different is it from the Hindi one? You are not charging gate fee for this play. But you have a huge ensemble cast! Shouldn’t directors also make money?

A: Maj Gen M Indrabalan (Retd.) a distinguished army veteran conceived and curated a stageplay ‘Operation Vijay 1971’ in Hindi presented by Gulmohar Maithri a Patna based theatrical group. They have also presented the Hindi play in Chennai. With the view to broaden the reach of the message, Maj Gen M Indrabalan (Retd.) and NCC-Udaan TN (the Tamil Nadu Chapter of a nationwide NCC Cadets alumni network united in contributing to society) approached me to adapt the Hindi play into English or Tamil. They were pleased with the original script in English I preferred to present, agreed to produce the same and so we are ready to premiere this exciting brand-new play. We had originally hoped to stage it for Vijay Diwas in December 2023. Cyclone Michaung and the devastation it caused to many including my household, necessitated a push back of date. The Tamil version should also be expected soon, whether by my team or another theatre group. Not charging a gate-fee is the producers’ prerogative. They feel that the message must reach a wider audience and an entry fee should not be a barrier. They have the organisational skills and reach to raise the funds for the project. For my part, I am working with a huge ensemble cast with the biggest names in Chennai theatre working with me on this project. I am humbled by their cooperation and consideration. I hope to break even after expenses. If something is left over, I will be happy.

Q: I believe your entire family is involved in this. True?

A: True! My younger son Surya collaborated with me on the script. He also has a sound sense for stage blocking and movement. He makes the clumsiness when a number of actors occupy the limited space available on stage somehow disappear. Dharma, my wife, is an exceptional actor. She has taken a back seat contenting herself with a minor role in this play, to help with casting, costumes and scheduling. My eldest Baradwaj is a gifted professional classical musician. He has an excellent ear. I rely on his taste coupled with recording and mixing know-how to get the music and sound effects part of the drama lined up.

Q: You are bringing song, dance and special lights (effects?) in your plays. What impels you?

A: The LED Wall I introduced in 2017 as a substitute for the traditional painted screens and plywood sets, has now become standard with many other theatre groups. Also, I have found that when a play travels, there are obvious advantages to carrying the sets around on a laptop. I love to collaborate with other artistes of high calibre to improve the quality of a production. Nidheesh Kumar who is doing the choreography for this play is a master of his craft. Lighting Designer, B. Charles is one of the best I have seen. He adds value to any production he is involved in. Of course, all of this fine detailing adds to the cost. The result is, to my mind, worth it.

Q: Will Operation Vijay 1971 – Birth of Bangladesh travel to other cities?

A: I sure hope so. Being in English, Operation Vijay 1971 – Birth of Bangladesh should be welcomed in all metro cities. I also expect the armed services to support us by hosting shows at their various centres.