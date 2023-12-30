SBI donates 2 EVs to Anna varsity tosupport institute’s green initiative

CHENNAI: As part of the green campus initiative, the State Bank of India (SBI) has donated two electric vehicles (EVs) to Anna University, which is in line with the institute’s green initiative to reduce vehicular movement and in turn, air pollution inside the campus. The event in connection with this was held on Friday at the campus.

As per the press note, the donation is part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the benefit of students, parents and elderly persons for commuting within the campus. Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, MD-SBI, handed over two EVs to R Velraj, Vice- Chancellor, Anna University.

The event was attended by Nand Kishore, deputy MD, Ravi Ranjan, chief general manager, MVR Murali Krishna, general manager and Ashit Ranjan Sinha, deputy GM (B&O) from SBI and staff from Anna University.