Sathyabama IST convocation held

CHENNAI: Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology held its 32nd convocation. A total of 3,504 graduates received undergraduate degrees, 551 postgraduates, 9 Diploma in Pharmacy and 104 Ph.D. scholars received their degrees. Among them, 47 students are awarded gold medals for their exemplary performance in academics.

The convocation was presided by Chief Guest Dr TG Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, Hon Chancellor Dr Mariazeena Johnson.

Over the years, we have maintained our high and consistent placement records. It is encouraging to note that 384 companies visited us to hire our students during the academic year 2022-23 and rolled out 3,094 Offers.

Overall, 91.62 percent of our students have been placed through our campus recruitment programme with the highest CTC of Rs 53 LPA and with the average CTC of Rs 5.40 LPA.