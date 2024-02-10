Santhosh Narayanan's concert in Chennai: CMRL extends service time till midnight today

CHENNAI: In connection with a music concert in the city, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has extended the service time till 12 am today.

Additionally, audiences visiting the concert can use the event tickets for Metro Rail travel without having to buy separate tickets to make a round trip to and from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro station, which is located close to the event venue, stated the press note.

Additionally, commuters are informed by CMRL that the last train from all terminal stations departs at midnight on Saturday midnight.

Also, commuters can check the CMRL website or app for updated information.