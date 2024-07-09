No safety measures yet but ROB in Pattabiram set for inauguration

CHENNAI: The Road-Overbridge (ROB) at Pattabiram, which had commenced construction 9 years ago, recently completed the test drive. While residents of Pattabiram, Gandhi Nagar and Charles Nagar are relieved over this new infrastructure, as it would ease traffic congestion, there is still a huge concern.

While the ROB is all set for inauguration within a week, median, roundtana, lane markings and other safety measures are missing.

A roundtana opposite T-9 Pattabiram Police Station is a necessity, as the road opposite the station acts as a junction. With a roundtana, it’s easier and safer for commuters and also heavy vehicles to turn. Median, speed breakers and speed limit sign boards are not fixed at the beginning and end points of the ROB. “Right now, barricades are placed in the middle of the road for commuters to make a U-turn. The State Highway Department had recently said that road safety-related works will be taken up only after the ROB is inaugurated. But the constant movement of two-wheelers, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles in the area will make it almost impossible for contractors to build a roundana and median,” opined activist A Roy Rozario, founder of People’s Voice.

Pointing out that the Southern Railway had proposed that it would permanently close LC-2 railway gate below the ROB, he added: “The other incomplete second span of constructing work will start after this procedure only.”

As of now, the Gandhi Nagar bus stop is located below the ROB. Residents of Gandhi Nagar and Charles Nagar urge the authorities to relocate it to an area that’s near SD Mahal so that they would not have to walk nearly 1 km to reach the Nemilichery bypass to board a bus.

“Residents in these areas had urged officials to relocate the bus stop from under the ROB to near the entrance of the bridge (near SD Mahal). They also wanted a pedestrian crossing, speed breakers and provision for commuters to take a U-turn near this bus stop. This is a congested residential area, where vehicles and pedestrians have to access either side of the CTH Road to travel in either direction,” said Jaya Kumar, general secretary, Bharathiyar Nagar association.

When contacted, a senior official at the State Highway Department told DT Next that constructing a roundtana before the second line of the bridge work was completed would confuse motorists.

“After consulting the police department, we will allow the public to use the single line road until the second line work is completed,” the official clarified.