Sankaraiah cremated with state honours

CHENNAI: While the mortal remains of senior communist leader N Sankaraiah was cremated with state honour at Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai, on Thursday, political leaders urged the state government to construct a memorial for the centenarian, who breathed his last on Wednesday.

Earlier, his remains were kept at the CPM party office for the cadres and public to pay their homage and later taken in a procession to the Besant Nagar crematorium where 10 policemen under a sub-inspector of police fired 30 rounds in the air as a mark of respect to the 102-year-old leader.

CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury said after paying respects that the veteran leader has been a source of inspiration for younger generations and has been a legend in his lifetime.

"I am here to pay our homage and red salute to comrade N Sankaraiah, who was one of the founders of the Communist party not only in Tamil Nadu but also one of those who laid the foundations for the formation of CPM. His life has been a constant struggle and he was an example for the younger generations, " Yechury said.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said that it is known that members of right wing will not accept giving honorary doctorate to a left leader. "So, communists do not need to get disappointed. But Madurai Kamarajar University would have been proud, if the degree was given to such a leader, " he opined.

Thirumavalavan also urged the government to construct a memorial (Mani Mandapam) in honour of Sankaraiah.

While seconding the demand for memorial, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said that constructing a memorial is essential. On the other hand, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi promised that the DMK government will ensure a honorary doctorate to the leader.

K Veeramani, president of Dravidar Kazhagam praised that Sankaraiah lived his public life without compromising his ideology. "Such uncompromising people will live in the hearts of people, " he said.

It may be noted that Governor RN Ravi refused to approve the proposal of Kamaraj University of handing over honorary doctorate to Sankaraiah. However, he was already conferred the Thagaisal Tamilar award by the state government in 2021 along with a purse of Rs 10 lakh. But he returned the entire sum to the state government towards its Covid-19 relief fund.