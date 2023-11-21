Sankara Nethralaya founder Dr Badrinath no more; leaders mourn demise
Leaders condoled the demise of Badrinath and praised him for his contributions to the field of eye-care.
CHENNAI: Dr SS Badrinath, who founded the reputed eye-care institution Sankara Nethralaya has passed away on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. He was 83
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid rich tributes to Badrinath calling him "service-oriented" for offering quality treatment at a nominal cost.
"சங்கர நேத்ராலயா மருத்துவமனை நிறுவனரும் புகழ்பெற்ற கண் மருத்துவருமான திரு. எஸ்.எஸ்.பத்ரிநாத் அவர்கள் மறைந்தார் என்றறிந்து வேதனையடைந்தேன்.— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) November 21, 2023
திரு. எஸ்.எஸ்.பத்ரிநாத் அவர்களை இழந்து வாடும் அவரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கும் மருத்துவத் துறை நண்பர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்" என மாண்புமிகு… pic.twitter.com/MFQLggzb5M
PM Narendra Modi in his condolence message said Dr Badrinath left "an indelible mark" and his "work will continue to inspire generations."
Known for his contribution in West Bengal, the State's CM Mamata Banerjee called his demise a "loss for health sector in India, and particularly in West Bengal."
Profoundly saddened to know that Dr S. S. Badrinath, a pioneer in the field of ophthalmology and founder leader of the famed Sankara Nethralaya, is no more.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 21, 2023
Dr. Badrinath's demise is a great loss to the health sector in India, and particularly in West Bengal where he has…
RSS Tamil Nadu's general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in a statement while condoling Dr Badrinath, heaped praises for his service in the field of eye-care. "He established this institution 45 years ago and the hospital has been rendering great service to thousands of people, even those who come from far eastern parts of India and even neighbourhood," the statement read.