Sankara Nethralaya founder Dr Badrinath no more; leaders mourn demise

CHENNAI: Dr SS Badrinath, who founded the reputed eye-care institution Sankara Nethralaya has passed away on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. He was 83

Leaders condoled the demise of Badrinath and praised him for his contributions to the field of eye-care. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid rich tributes to Badrinath calling him "service-oriented" for offering quality treatment at a nominal cost.

PM Narendra Modi in his condolence message said Dr Badrinath left "an indelible mark" and his "work will continue to inspire generations."

Known for his contribution in West Bengal, the State's CM Mamata Banerjee called his demise a "loss for health sector in India, and particularly in West Bengal."

Profoundly saddened to know that Dr S. S. Badrinath, a pioneer in the field of ophthalmology and founder leader of the famed Sankara Nethralaya, is no more.



Dr. Badrinath's demise is a great loss to the health sector in India, and particularly in West Bengal where he has… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 21, 2023

RSS Tamil Nadu's general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in a statement while condoling Dr Badrinath, heaped praises for his service in the field of eye-care. "He established this institution 45 years ago and the hospital has been rendering great service to thousands of people, even those who come from far eastern parts of India and even neighbourhood," the statement read.

