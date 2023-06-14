Sanitary worker who killed man near Pallikaranai arrested

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 28-year-old sanitary worker who killed a 45-year-old man in a quarrel near Pallikaranai on Tuesday.



The deceased was Manoharan of S Kolathur near Pallikaranai and was running a scrap shop in the locality. Police said on Tuesday night Manoharan who was on his way to the Tasmac found Kannan of the same locality who works as a temporary sanitary worker in the Chennai Corporation lying on the roadside.

Soon, Manoharan called Kannan to come and have liquor along with him.

At that time, both of them started to argue and during a heated argument, Kannan took empty beer bottles from his sack and slashed Manoharan's stomach and escaped from the spot. Soon, the onlookers rushed him to the Chromepet government hospital, but there Manoharan was declared dead.

On information, the Pallikaranai police who visited the spot held inquiries and after a search, the police arrested Kannan in Kovilambakkam and further inquiry is on.