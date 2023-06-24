Sanitary worker dies getting stuck in dump vehicle in Kelambakkam

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old sanitary worker died after his head got stuck in the battery hydraulic dump vehicle in Kelambakkam on Saturday.

The deceased was Vijay of Karnataka joined as a sanitary worker in the Kelambakkam panchayat two weeks ago under a contract of a private firm. Vijay used to operate the battery vehicle for collecting the garbage.

On Saturday after collecting the garbage, Vijay went to the dump yard in Kelambakkam and pulled the hydraulic lever to unload the garbage. Police said Vijay had peeped into the rear part of the vehicle while unloading the garbage and within a few seconds the lever got released and it fell on Vijay with his head getting stuck in the vehicle Vijay died on the spot.

The Kelambakkam police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH and the police registered a case and are inquiring why the contractor allowed the new joiner to operate the vehicle without proper training.