Sandwich, a comfort food for all seasons

CHENNAI: Sometimes even the most obvious staple meal de rigueur a day to celebrate its extant. The bread-enclosed comfort food emanated out of a stalwart gambler John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, a British statesman, who didn’t want to leave his gaming table to take supper. Not to miss, he didn’t want to dirty his hands, nor grease the cards.

What did he do instead? He ordered a serving of roasted beef to be placed between two slices of bread. And there was the first sandwich, a culinary invention which is now a deep-dyed food choice for people all around the globe.

Significance of a sandwich is different for people, from country to country. Throughout the British colonial era and beyond, people’s love for bread has been a delicious constant in the culinary journey. The per-capita consumption of bread has been remarkably substantial, and this enduring affinity finds its roots in the convenience of repurposing yesterday’s leftovers into a delectable sandwich, so that nothing goes to waste in the Indian kitchen.

In an era where time is of the essence, sandwiches serve as a quick yet flavourful solution according to Chef Koushik.

“I grew up eating sandwiches. It is a remarkable and versatile culinary delight, combining diverse ingredients like spicy chutney, creamy sauce and aromatic spices with international ingredients. It creates a harmonious blend of taste and flavour that tickles the taste buds. Anyone can create a satisfying sandwich which is a simple and speedy meal, also enabling us to experiment with textures, flavours and presentations,” states Koushik.

Chef Koushik

For Chennai’s rightfully crowned sandwich king, Sheik Dawood, the founder of Royal Sandwich, life in itself is like a soft and comforting, yet filling sandwich, mixed with good ingredients for a better taste. With a dream to serve the hardworking office goers and students with a quick grab, but with variety, the Royal Sandwich became the first brand in the city to introduce more than hundred varieties of sandwiches, spoiling people with choices.



“Sandwich has now become one of the staple food options because of people’s guilt-free diets and the varieties that they get. People of Chennai usually tend towards our panini paneer sandwich and focacia chicken sandwich, both loaded with nutritious vegetables and the right amount of spices to top off their happy taste buds,” highlights Naser Ali, co-founder of Royal Sandwich.

Panini paneer delight

The early morning bustling hustle at Dr Arulmozhi Nandakumar’s home, a homemaker and a lifestyle blogger, in the kitchen prepare lunch box for her five year old demanding son to school, demands for a tasty, yet healthy packed tiffin, leaving little time for breakfast, which also has to be wholesome.



Sheik Dawood

“I look at sandwiches as a nutritious breakfast that my toddler loves and is a quick fix of balanced nourishment in the morning. As a working mother, it is my first choice to make a sandwich for myself and my son, keeping up with the early morning rush. It is a popular lunchbox option and an excellent food for toddlers when they are just learning to eat. A sandwich is also my saviour for when my son refuses to eat vegetables and paneer, which he loves when placed between two breads,” explains the homemaker.



Focacia chicken sandwich

For Chennai, it’s always a food fete, which accepts and welcomes a tasty-filling meal. The iconic bread omelette sandwich takes the spot in the heart of the people. What truly sets it apart is its adaptation to Chennai’s unique love for bold and spicy flavours, with local spices and chutneys enhancing its appeal.

“Eggs are a popular protein choice in Chennai. The evolution of sandwiches into the beloved bread omelette in the city is a captivating tale of culinary fusion. This innovative dish beautifully blends the best of both western and Indian culinary traditions. It is a testament to Chennai’s rich tapestry of flavours, where customisation reigns supreme. The bread omelette is more than just food, it’s a comforting experience, readily available at street stalls, serving as a quick and satisfying option. Moreover, it is budget-friendly, with cost-effective ingredients. This delightful dish encapsulates Chennai’s culinary creativity and has become a cherished favourite for locals and visitors alike,” explains Chef Koushik.

Man enjoying sandwich on the streets

At about 3 pm in the afternoon, rings the final school bell, which for Gopal Saini, the owner of Rajasthan Chat House at Vepery, means a buzz of kids in their uniforms, waiting for their favourite murukku sandwich.



Murukku sandwich

“Originated from the busy street of Purasawalkam, the murukku sandwich gives the flavour of home for people in the city. The staple grilled sandwich toast, a filling of three layers of bread slices, with a good amount of flavourful vegetables, served with pudina chutney makes the tired office goers a reason to stop by,” explains Gopal.

