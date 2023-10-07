Sanatana Dharma case against two DMK Ministers adjourned

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday has adjourned the quo warranto petitions filed against Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, PK Sekarbabu and Member of Parliament (MP) A Raja for their comments over Sanatana Dharma and the HC directed the Hindu Munnani petitioners to submit the alleged speech.

Petitioners T Manohar, Kishore Kumar and VP Jayakumar, functionaries of Hindu Munnani moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to take action against the Ministers and MP for their alleged comments against Sanatana Dharma.

The case was heard by Justice Anita Sumanth. The petitioners stated that Sanatana Dharma is the basis of Hindu religion even though the Ministers and MP are the representatives of every citizen they acted against the beliefs and faith of Hindus, who are the majority in the country. Further, the petitioners contended that holding the post of MLA or Minister and MP, they violated the principles of fundamental duties enumerated in Article 51-A (c) (e) of the Constitution of India. Hence, the petitioners sought the court to issue show cause to the Ministers and MP under what authority of law they are holding their respective post as representatives of people.

Senior advocate P Wilson appearing for Udhayanidhi contended that the petition is misconceived and not maintainable. The petitioner submitted that there is violation with regard to appointment to the public office or any disqualification under the Constitution or laws, in this case no such disqualification is attracted, holding a political viewpoint cannot be a disqualification, he argued.

After the submission, the judge directed the petitioners to submit the relevant speeches of the respondent regarding the Sanatana Dharma comments and adjourned the matter to October 11 for further hearing.

On September 2, Minister Udhayanidhi equated Sanatana Dharma with Malaria and Dengue, adding it should be eradicated like these ailments, in an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Association against Sanatana Dharma, Minister Sekarbabau also participated in that event.

Similarly, in another event DMK MP Raja criticised Sanatana Dharma as it should be equated with leprosy and HIV.