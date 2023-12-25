Sample testing for COVID increased in Chennai; people need not panic: Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Monday said that after a surge in COVID cases in Tamil Nadu, the testing has increased in the city and there is no severe hospitalization due to the new variant. People need not panic about the situation and follow government instructions.

The Commissioner visited the special monsoon medical camp at Royapuram zone.

"To prevent monsoon related diseases including dengue, malaria, skin infection and leptospirosis, medical camps were conducted from June. At least 9,969 camps were set up, of which 5.64 people have benefited. The cases of communicable diseases have been under control. Similarly, as the new COVID variant JN.1 surges across the country, the state health department has instructed us to increase the testing for symptomatic patients," said Radhakrishnan.

On Sunday, Chennai reported 14 cases and 66 active cases.

People advised maintain social distance, those with comorbid conditions and pregnant women should be given special care.

The Commissioner further added that no cluster cases have been identified in the city so far, and the active COVID cases are mild and no severity among the patients.

After the recent monsoon spells, both the bus route roads and interior roads have been damaged. The civic body carries out patch work on 40 percent of the roads.

"More than 5,000 roads are yet to be completed, and they are instructed to prioritize the patch work zone wise in the city. In addition, over 1.38 lakh metric tonnes of regular and garden garbage has been collected from December 6 to December 23 after cyclone Michaung caused chaos in the city," stated Radhakrishnan.