Samathuva Vinayakar Pooja held in Royapettah, R K Nagar

CHENNAI: In instances of religious harmony in Vinayakar chaturthi celebrations in the city, members from Muslim and Christian communities joined in the pooja ceremonies held in Royapettah and R K Nagar on Sunday ahead of the idol procession for immersion in water bodies.

The events were held in co-ordination with Greater Chennai Police (GCP). In Royapettah, the event was held at Srinivasa Perumal Sannathi 1st street. Mylapore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajat Chaturvedi graced the occassion which saw attendees from people of all faiths in the neighbourhood.

Similarly, Samathuva Vinayagar Pooja was held at Nethaji Nagar 3rd Street under H-6 RK Nagar Police station limits to promote interfaith harmony. Washermanpet DCP, R Sakthivel participated in the ceremony.