Salam Air launches bi-weekly direct flights between Muscat and Chennai

CHENNAI: Salam Air from Oman has introduced new direct flight services between Muscat and Chennai, starting today (July 12) at Chennai International Airport.

This new service operates twice in a week, specifically on Fridays and Sundays.

The flight departed from Muscat arrives on 4:15 AM, at Chennai International Airport, and returns to Muscat departing from Chennai at 5 AM.

Passengers are pleased that whereas previously there were only two direct flights each morning and evening, there are now three direct flights on Fridays and Sundays.

On its inaugural day, the flight from Muscat to Chennai carried 179 passengers, while 142 passengers flew from Chennai back to Muscat.

The flight duration was approximately 3 hours and 46 minutes, making it a convenient choice for travelers seeking direct connectivity between the two cities.

Previously, only Oman Airlines operated direct flights between Chennai and Muscat, offering two daily flights each morning and evening.

However, due to the popularity of direct flights over connecting routes via Mumbai, Oman Airlines flights have consistently faced high demand and often get fully booked.

The Muscat-Chennai route is crucial for travelers connecting to major international destinations such as Paris, London, and Frankfurt are from Muscat.

Chennai airport authorities have noted the positive response from passengers and they requested to increase the frequency of these flights to daily services.