Saidapet vegetable market to be renovated at estimated cost of Rs 25 cr

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) plans to renovate a vegetable market in Saidapet at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore and the new market upon completion will accomadate 161 shops. Preliminary works has been completed through private consultancy, Chennai mayor R Priya informed the council on Friday.

"The oldest vegetable market in the locality is in dilapidated condition, the health minister along with the civic body authorities carried out the inspection and had assured that the market would be renovated," mayor said.

The work is yet to be commenced even after several months of inspection, " said M Krishnamurthy, ward 142 councillor.

Residents of Saidapet complained that the vegetable market in the area has been inconvenient for them since the market has been damaged badly.

The situation would be worse during the monsoon due to water stagnation. The proposal has been a long pending demand and the public urge the civic body to reconstruct or shift the market with better facilities for both vegetable vendors and other retailers, the councillor said.

In response, the mayor stated that steps have been taken to reconstruct the market with a modern facility at Saidapet.

"The shop would accommodate shops with all the facilities for the vendors. The private consultancy has been appointed for the design, and estimation fund has been completed. The renovation work is likely to be carried out after obtaining permission from the state government, " added Priya.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation is constructing modern fish market in Chintadripet and Loop Road, Pattinapakkam for the fishermen along the roadside. The total cost of Rs 2.19 crore and Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the markets respectively. The markets would have sewage treatment plants that will help to prevent fish odour, roofs with tensile construction to withstand strong wind during the monsoon seasons, garbage disposal, and effluent plant to the bio-digest the fish waste.