Saidapet GH to receive Neonatal Care Unit and additional facilities at a cost of Rs 26.5 cr

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian laid the foundation stone for the construction of additional floors of the Neonatal Care Unit at the Saidapet Government Hospital on Thursday. The hospital is being developed at a cost of Rs 26.50 crores by the government.

A total of Rs 15.50 crores has been allotted for additional buildings for Neonatal Care at the Saidapet Hospital. The health minister said that the hospital receives about 1,000 patients on a daily basis from various areas including Madipakkam, Ullagaram, Puzhudivakkam, and Shollinganallur. Since there has been a demand for providing additional facilities, additional facilities are being provided in a phased manner.

X-ray facilities and 13 dialysis have already been set up at the hospital. The construction of a three-floor building at an estimated cost of Rs 11 crore was started a few months back. The health minister said that the ongoing construction work is now 80 percent complete, the foundation stone has been laid for the new building of the Neonatal Department at an estimated cost of Rs. 15.50 crore and the work is to be completed in six months.

The hospital has 115 bed facilities, 8 intensive care unit beds and ENT unit. The new facilities besides the neonatal unit will include 13 bedded children ward, scan room, doctor's rooms, three operation theatres, and post-operation room. The foundation stone has been laid for the construction of these facilities at a total cost of Rs 26.50 crore.