Saidapet 24-hour emergency centre not open round the clock

CHENNAI: The locked-down premises with closed gates appear preposterous to the signboard of the building: 24-hour Emergency Obstetrics Care Centre. The facility in Saidapet is meant for ‘emergency’ cases, but an emergency can turn into a severe crisis if any patient visits with dire needs as it caters only to ‘outpatients’ and during select hours.

Worse, the patients are expected to call the staff in case of an emergency. The residents of the locality say that the majority of the patients opt to go to private hospitals nearby instead of waiting for the staff to arrive.

The Centre is located in the Health Minister Ma Subramanian’s constituency, which was launched with much pomp and glory. It is meant to provide pre-natal care, post-natal care and emergency delivery services. But patients know well that it does not serve its purpose as it reportedly remains closed at 2.00 pm on most days, as DT Next witnessed it in person on one such occasion.

“I have been there for outpatient care for my infant for vaccination or for treating minor illnesses. I appreciate that. However, the main goal of the centre is to provide emergency care to pregnant women. One cannot wait for the staff or the doctors to arrive in case of an emergency. There should be doctors at the hospital when patients reach there,” said a resident of Saidapet who didn’t want her to be named.

The centre in Ward 142 of Zone 10 of the Greater Chennai Corporation is located next to the Government Peripheral Hospital but is closed after the usual outpatient timings of 08 am to 01 pm, some locals say. The Emergency Obstetric Care Centre was inaugurated in January this year by Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

“When it was launched we were relieved that emergency care services, especially for newborns and maternity care can be sought in a single place,” said another resident of the locality.

Even amid this locked down condition, the Centre is expected to get Rs 7 crore for 70 additional beds in a new three-storey building on the same campus. The staff at the Centre said that the patients can call them up or inform the staff at the Government Peripheral Hospital in case of emergency and the doctor would be available to attend to the patients.

The Corporation officials said that since the centre is an emergency centre for maternity care, it should be open around the clock. “We will look into the issue and address it if the centre is not open 24 hours,” said an official.