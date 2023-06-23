Safe City Project: Chennai Police gets Integrated Command and Control Centre

CHENNAI: City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Friday inaugurated "Integrated Command & Control Centre" (ICCC) under Chennai Safe City Project at the Commissionerate.

Under the project, a total number of 5,250 CCTV cameras are being installed at 1,750 identified key locations across Greater Chennai Police limits and the live feeds of all such cameras would be monitored at Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), an official release stated.

Feeds from 4,008 CCTV cameras installed at 1,336 locations would be viewed at ICCC in the first phase. Further, the CCTV camera feeds will be viewed at the commissioner`s office/GCP around the clock, the release added.

Police said that the ICCC will use state-of-the-art technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based software system which offers numerous analytics features coupled with alerts to facilitate immediate action on the occurrences.

"Video Analytics on the crime incidents such as chain/hand bag / mobile snatching, eve teasing, women surrounded by men/violence, abduction, vandalism, Vehicle theft and Camera tampering are made available in this system, " the release added.

The software is also designed such that it will alert the ICCC for taking appropriate action even in case of SOS gestures made on the camera by women in distress.

The video feeds will be stored in a data centre and live monitoring will be done in the ICCC and the same will be made available at the offices of (six) Joint Commissioners of Police and (twelve) Deputy Commissioners of Police.