SA College of Arts & Science opens its own animation club

CHENNAI: The Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) Club was inaugurated recently at the SA College of Arts & Science preview theatre. Led by P Venkatesh Raja, college correspond-ent, the event highlighted the institution’s commitment to nurturing talent in digital entertainment.

The club offers a platform for students by merging art and technology, spanning 3D animation, game devel-opment, visual effects, and comic creation.

Director V Sayi Satyavathi, principal Malathi Selvakkumar, enthusiastic faculty and students wit-nessed student animations. Special guests Dinesh and Saran from Sudharsanam Vidyaashram School and TLC TV also participated.