S Rly takes precautionary steps to facilitate passengers during maintenance works

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has cancelled the EMU trains between Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu on the third consecutive Sunday for maintenance works.

Compared to February 11, Southern Railway has taken a lot of necessary steps for the commuters to be aware about the cancellation and plan their journeys accordingly.

When DT Next visited the Nungambakkam railway station Arjun Vinod, a commuter travelling to Guindy said, "When I came to the station at 8 am in the morning itself there were announcements regarding the cancellation of trains. So prior announcement was helpful for the passengers"

Another commuter in Egmore railway station said that the railways has cancelled the train for maintenance works and considering the safety of passengers.

"So cooperation from the part of passengers is also necessary and understanding the efforts taken for the railways," the commuter said.

He also mentioned that there have been continuous announcements regarding cancellation so commuters were able to manage accordingly.

Southern railway on Friday announced the cancellation of trains so passengers were aware of the issue two days prior itself.

MTC buses also operated 150 additional buses in the region between Chennai Beach to Tambaram to facilitate the commuters.

Also, CMRL operated between 10 am to 8pm in a time gap of 7 minutes for the passengers not to be affected due to the cancellation.

The Divisional Railway Manager already informed through a press meet that the maintenance works will be carried till March on every Sunday as the temperature control is possible during the month of January to March.