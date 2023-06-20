Rude behaviour of staff at parking facility in Tambaram irks users

CHENNAI: The commuters are made to suffer as the two-wheeler parking area caretakers at the Tambaram Railway Station force them to pay cash instead of UPI payments even though they have barcode scanners with them.

Hundreds of commuters use the parking zone in East Tambaram railway premises every day. Now since everyone started to use digital payments people rarely have cash in hand with them.

The commuters using the parking lot say that the staff force them to pay in cash and behave rudely when asked if digital payment options are not available. Ultimately the commuters have to pay in cash despite options for digital payments are available.

The commuters complain that most of them are in a hurry to catch the train but since the parking staff are forcing them to pay cash they lose time and also miss the trains.

They say that the staff are not friendly and would behave rudely when questioned.

Naveen, a regular commuter from Tambaram, said, “Since they said digital payments are not allowed I used to carry cash every time with me. One day I didn’t have any cash with me and when asked the staff to allow me to pay through UPI. He intentionally made me wait for 10 minutes.”

Many have faced such experience while parking their two-wheelers and they want the railway officials to hold talks with the private firm that is managing the parking facility to solve the issue.

When contacted a Tambaram railway official said that they are not aware of the issue and will talk to the concerned department and look into it.