Rs 9000 cr in bank account: Cabbie files police complaint citing misuse of his A/C

CHENNAI: Rajkumar, the cab driver in whose bank account Rs 9000 crore was credited accidentally by Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank for a short while a couple of weeks ago, approached the city police commissioner's office on Saturday alleging that there was no proper explanation from the bank for the transaction and he wondered whether his bank account was being misused.

Rajkumar, a native of Neikkarapatti village near Palani is living in Kodambakkam for the past few years and is working as a cab driver. On September 9, he received a message from his bank - Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank stating that Rs 9000 crore was deposited in his account.

While he initially assumed it to be a prank, a closer look at the message confirmed that it was from the bank and Rajkumar had transferred Rs 21,000 to a friend. A few minutes later, the balance amount was debited by the bank

"I have given a complaint with cyber crime officials. They have told me that I would be called for an enquiry later, " Rajkumar told media persons.

When he was asked if the transaction happened by mistake, Rajkumar said that the bank authorities did not give him any explanation and that he made a police complaint as he did not want any problems in the future.

"I am an account holder in the bank for the last six years. My fear is that how to trust the bank with our money if such transactions happen, " Rajkumar said.

He also agreed that he had taken Rs 21,000 from the money accidentally credited into his account. "I realise it was a mistake, " he said.