Rs 648 cr for biomining Kodungaiyur dumpyard

CHENNAI: The Corporation allocated Rs 648 crore for reclamation of Kodungaiyur dump yard through bio-mining in six packages.

Also, Anna University submitted a quotation for the services including drone survey, environmental and social component of Rs 18.99 crore to the corporation. Since the fund is sought from KfW, the quotation was revised to Rs 13.99 crore after negotiation, noted a resolution passed during the council meet.

Earlier, the GCC had proposed to utilise the services of the varsity as Project Monitoring Committee (PMC) for overall supervision, monitoring and certification of various activities to be carried out by the contractors including verification and certification of payment invoices. The GCC will pay for the cost of engaging PMC.

Additionally, to monitor the environment and social impact prior to that, during and post the project, and to restore the livelihood of the rag-pickers as per the requirement of KfW (funding agency), to assess the quantity of the legacy waste processed and to reconcile the quantity, a drone survey has to be conducted at regular intervals for which the consultants have to be appointed for the above-allied works of bio-mining, stated the resolution.

On November 19, 2023, a quotation of Rs 18.99 crore was given to the GCC including institutional overheads charges without GST for two years. After negotiation, the final offer submitted for Rs 13.99 crore for the same period.

The resolution added that the varsity stated they would submit separate estimated cost for undertaking the consultancy works if the project extended beyond two years. It also stated that the additional cost for the extension would be released to the Centre for Environmental Studies.