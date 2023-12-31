Rs 6,000 flood aid: TN govt directs officials to click photos of flooded houses

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government recently directed the officials to take photographs in front of the houses of those who applied for Rs 6,000 flood relief aid.

According to the senior officials, "The State government has directed the revenue officials, Fair Price Shop employees to take photographs in front of the flooded houses through a newly developed application. The government also directed the officials to record all the information of the applicants who applied for Rs 6,000 flood relief aid."

"Aadhaar number, bank account details, telephone, and mobile numbers should be recorded in a new app along with the photograph of the concerned beneficiaries," the officials noted.

Based on the new directions, the VAOs, panchayat secretaries, and ration shop employees will start the process of scrutinising the eligible beneficiaries.

The state government announced Rs 6,000 as Cyclone Michaung relief aid to the people living in Chennai and certain taluks of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts.

While 5.55 lakh people have applied for relief aid including tax payers and white ration card holders, the government has decided to provide relief aid to the beneficiaries whose houses are completely damaged or partially flooded.