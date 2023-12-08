Rs 5,166 crore allocated for SWD in Chennai, says KN Nehru

CHENNAI: A total of Rs 5,166 crore fund was allocated for storm water drain construction in Chennai city, of which the work was completed only for Rs 2,191 crore, Municipal administration minister KN Nehru said on Friday.

Following the accusations of the opposition party AIADMK that the state government spent Rs 4,000 crore on SWDs across the city. The recent intense spells due to the cyclone Michaung caused inundation in many areas and people have been severely affected.

In response to that, minister Nehru explained, "The state government has allocated Rs 5,166 crore and not Rs 4,000 crore. However, only Rs 2,191 crore has been spent so far on completing the construction and interlinking work of storm water drains in the city."

The remaining work is expected to resume after the northeast monsoon ends in the state.

Meanwhile, chief secretary Shiv Das Meena on Friday stated that except for a few areas in the city, the power supply has been restored 100 percent. In areas including Mylapore, Vyasarpadi, Perumbakkam and Ponneri, the power will be restored after the stagnated water has been completely pumped out.

Speaking to the media, CS said that Pallikaranai, Mudichur, RK Nagar, Kolathur, Manali and Kolathur are the worst affected areas in the city at present. Steps have been taken to drain out the stagnated rainwater in these areas at the earliest.

"The power supply has been completely restored in five zones - Thiru Vi ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones. However, some areas in North Chennai have minor issues, and they will be addressed soon. Traffic and milk supply has been rectified in the city. Also, the drinking water is supplied through vehicles and pipelines, " added Shiv Das Meena.

The state government has instructed educational institutions to ensure fallen tree branches and garbage are removed. And water stagnation is pumped out before the schools and colleges reopen on Monday.

The Chennai Corporation received complaints that 1,512 trees were uprooted, of which 1,303 trees were cleared in the city. Also, 22 subways are open for traffic.