Rs 4 crores more alloted for the Loop Road fish market

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday passed a resolution during the council meeting approving a sanction of Rs 4.96 crores extra for the Loop Road fish market.



The fish market was allotted Rs 9.97 crores earlier to accomadate 360 shops. The modern fish market is built with facilities such as drinking water, light fittings, fish cleaning bay and toilet facilities.

The work is in final stages. The additional amount will be used for electrical works, civil works (paver block and granite flooring) compound wall, security room and maintenance room. The expenditure of these works will be taken under the GCC capital fund. The fish market which is being constructed would remove all the encroachments in the Marina Loop road.