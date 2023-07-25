Rs 2.5 lakh looted from parked two-wheeler

CHENNAI: The police are searching for unidentified men who stole a bag that contained Rs 2.5 lakh from a scooter that was parked in the Vandalur Taluk office on Monday. Ragavan (47) of Nandivaram in Guduvanchery, who is a Tangedco lineman, and his nephew Prem Kumar had withdrawn Rs 2.5 lakh from a bank in Vandalur.

The money, which was meant to buy a bike for Prem Kumar, was kept under the seat of the scooter. The uncle and nephew parked the vehicle in front of Taluk office and went inside.

Police said two men who came there broke the seat lock, took the bag. Some of the people who saw this raised alarm, but the duo managed to escape from there before they could be nabbed. Based on the complaint that Ragavan filed at the Vandalur Otteri station, the police have registered a case and are hunting for the thieves with the help of CCTV footage from the neighbourhood.