Rs 2.5 cr allotted for development works at architecture college: Min

CHENGALPATTU: Minister of Information and Publicity MP Saminathan said that Rs 2.5 crore has been allocated by the State government for the development of Government College of Architecture and Sculpture in Mahabalipuram.

On Monday, the minister inspected the college that comes under the purview of the State’s department of art and culture. “The museum works in the college have been completed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Works are on to procure state of the art musical instruments, electrical appliances and recording devices,” he said. “Rs 1 crore was allocated last year for the college’s development last year and this year Rs 2.5 cr has been alloted,” he added.